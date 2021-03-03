Issues of state ethnic policy were discussed in Yakutsk

On the second day of his working visit to the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev took part in the round table “State national policy and institutions of civil society. Experience and Prospects ”. The meeting was held within the walls of the House of Friendship of Peoples. after A.E. Kulakovsky.

To participate in the event the activists of the Tatar public organizations of the Far Eastern Federal District, representatives of the executive bodies of state power, local government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the media have been invited .

The speakers of the round table highlighted the issues of ethnocultural development of peoples living on the territory of the two republics, exchanged experience in ensuring national interests. The Chairman of the National Council spoke about the work of the World Congress of Tatars in this direction.

General Director of the House of Friendship of Peoples after A.N. Koryakina said that it is planned to open a Tatar Sunday school on the basis of the HFP.