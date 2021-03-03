In December last year, the Tatar Public Center of Udmurtia, with the support of the Ministry of National Policy of the Udmurt Republic and the House of Friendship of Peoples, announced a republican festival – a competition of amateur theaters “Blue Shawl”.

The Republican festival-competition of amateur theaters “Blue Shawl” was held in Udmurtia for the second time.This year the geography of the participants was wide. Collectives from the city of Kambarka, the village of Balezino, Agryz district of the Republic of Tatarstan, the city of Izhevsk, Mozhga took part. Both large performances and small stage plays have been presented for the competition.

It is gratifying that many children took part this year. In total, 19 works have been submitted to the Festival-Competition. At the first stage, the jury members watched the video and rated the performances. On February 27, the final part of the Blue Shawl festival-competition took place at the House of Folk Art.

On this day, on the stage of the House of Folk Art “Spartak”, the exemplary ensemble of song and dance “Asilyar” presented the Tatar folk tale “Two girls” (children), the drama by Tufan Minnullin “Moms and Babies”, the amateur theater “Chulpan” presented the comedy of Galiasgar Kamal “ As a reward ”(children), the collective of the Kambarka village club“ Kama ”presented the stage performance“ The four wives of the plumber Ruzil ”, the Tatar drama circle of the village of Kistem, Balezin region – the comedy play“ White Cloud ”..

In the foyer of the DDN (House of Friendship of Peoples) “Spartak” samples of folk handicrafts, prayer books, towels embroidered by the girls of the “Ak Kalfak” organization operating under the national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of Udmurtia under the leadership of Abdrakhmanova Brilliant have been presented.

The Tatar Public Center expresses its deep gratitude to the World Congress of Tatars, the Ministry of National Policy of the Udmurt Republic, the House of Friendship of Peoples, National and Cultural Autonomy, the editorial office of the newspaper Yanarysh, and the House of Folk Art Spartak for assistance in holding the republican festival-competition of amateur theaters “Blue Shawl” “, to the collective of the kindergarten number 107” Enge ”.

In the future, we look forward to participating in the festival-competition other cities-districts of Udmurtia!