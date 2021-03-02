Vasil Shaikhraziev visited one of the northern mosques of Russia

tatruen
Today, March 2, 2021, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev is staying  in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). The program of the working visit of the Vice Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan to the republic included a visit to the Cathedral Mosque of Yakutsk. The guests from Tatarstan were accompanied by  Chairman of the Public Organization of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Tatar Cultural Center “TUGAN YAK” (Native Territory) I.N. Khalilov.  The cathedral mosque in Yakutsk began  functioning  with  completion of the main works in 2000, the grand opening took place on September 23, 2005. A Sunday school was opened with it.

In August 2016, the area of ​​the city mosque was more than doubled – a second two-story building was erected – fully corresponding to the appearance of a Muslim temple – with domes and minarets. Construction works began in 2011. Currently, the facade work has been fully completed. The mosque has a capacity of 400 people. The number of parishioners on Fridays is about 500 people, on holidays – about 1000 people.

 

