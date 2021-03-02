Vasil Shaikhraziev arrived on a working visit to the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)

tatruen
Today Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev at the Yakutsk International Airport has been met   by Deputy Minister for External Relations and People’s Affairs of Yakutia Tatyana Pyatkina, Chairman of the Tatar Cultural Center “Tugan Yak” Igor Khalilov.

On March 2-3, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev will hold a number of meetings in the Republic of Sakha. The visit will take place within the framework of the implementation of the document “Tatars: Action Strategy”.

Official meetings with the leadership of the Sakha Republic are on the agenda. The Chairman of the National Council will also hold a meeting with the leaders of the Tatar public organizations of the Far Eastern Federal District. The results of the activities of the World Congress of Tatars in 2020 will be summed up there.

