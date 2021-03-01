Kazan native Kamila Valieva wins  the Russian Figure Skating Cup final

Kamila Valieva, a native of Kazan (now she represents Moscow), has won the women’s figure skating Cup of Russia tournament. The competition took place at the Megasport Sports Palace in Moscow.

14-year-old Valieva scored 238.00 points on the sum of two programs, ahead of 14-year-old Maya Khromykh, who took second place (235.96). The third place was also taken by 14-year-old Daria Usacheva (229.71).

It is worth noting that all three skaters, due to their young age, will not be able to take part in the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, which is scheduled to be held at the end of March.