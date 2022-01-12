A meeting in the Buinsky madrasah held

In Buinsky madrasah, a meeting was held on the issues of interaction of mukhtasibats of the South-West region with the State Committee of the Republic of Tatarstan on archival affairs. The meeting was attended by kazy of the south-western region of Tatarstan Insaf khazrat Zalaletdinov, head of the department for the development of archival affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan Lilia Rashitovna Salikhova, leading consultant Giniyatullina Chulpan Maratovna, head of the Buinsky archive Samerkhanova Leysan Robertovna, teachers of the Buinsky madrasah, imibs and imam-mukhtas …

The meeting noted the importance of preserving the documentary heritage of the Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan and considered the prospects for organizing work to provide the Archive Fund of Tatarstan with documents of Muslim organizations and religious educational institutions. Organization of archives in mosques and madrassas, the use of archival documents in research activities and work with the population.