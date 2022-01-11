From “Tosca” to “Syuyumbike”: the jubilee Shalyapin’s festival will be held in Kazan

From January 30 to February 22, the XXXX International Chaliapin Opera Festival will be held at the Tatar State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Jalil.

Eight performances were included in the poster of the anniversary event. Traditionally, the main parts in all productions will be performed by invited artists.

The program will open with the premiere of the opera Tosca by Giacomo Puccini, directed by Yuri Alexandrov. The screenings will be held twice – on January 30 and 31 with a different cast of performers.

Another work of the director will adorn the festival poster – the opera “Pagliacci” by Ruggiero Leoncavallo (February 11, 12), first presented to the audience at the beginning of this theatrical season.

There are also plans to show the performances The Queen of Spades by Pyotr Tchaikovsky (February 4), La Traviata and Aida by Giuseppe Verdi (February 6 and 8), Boris Godunov by Modest Mussorgsky (February 15), The Barber of Seville by Gioachino Rossini (17 February).

The festival history will end with the national opera “Syuyumbike” by Reseda Akhiyarova, which will be shown twice – on February 21 and 22.

On different days, soloists of the Bolshoi, Mariinsky, Mikhailovsky Theaters, MAMT named after Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko, Helikon-Opera, St. Petersburg Opera, Novosibirsk Opera and Ballet Theater will appear on the stage of the Tatar Musical Theater.

Eveza Abdulla (Germany), Sergei Kovnir (National Opera of Ukraine named after T. Shevchenko), Stanislav Trifonov (National Bolshoi Theater of the Republic of Belarus) are expected to participate among foreign performers.