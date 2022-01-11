In 2021, the collection of the online library Darul-Kutub.com was replenished with about 300 digitized old books

In 2021, the book fund of the electronic library Darul-Kutub.com, the project of which was launched by the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims in 2013, was significantly enriched – 282 “new” scanned works published in Kazan before 1918 were posted on the website for free access to all. Thus, today the electronic library Darul-Kutub.com contains 1587 volumes of old books, including the classic pre-revolutionary works of Tatar scientists and theologians.

The Darul-Kutub.com project is being actively developed by the Khuzur Publishing House of the DUM RT with the aim of preserving the Tatar theological heritage and its further study, translation into modern Tatar and Russian languages, as an alternative to foreign works, informational counteraction to radical ideologies, as well as providing Muslims with accessible and the authoritative sources of the Hanafi madhhab. The site allows not only to find valuable works, but also to read these books online or download them for free. The site design is adapted for all PC screens, smartphones and tablets. You can search by authors, book title, and categories.