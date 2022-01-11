In the new year “Tatarkino” plans to create an electronic catalog of films shot over 100 years of the existence of Tatarstan cinema. This significant date will be celebrated in 2024. This was announced by the director of “Tatarkino” Milyausha Aituganova at a press conference dedicated to the results of the year and future plans. She reminded that Tatarkino’s main mission is to rent films and promote film production.

According to her, at present, the republic’s cinema network includes 14 film establishments with an independent legal status, 175 film display points, the Mir cinema in Kazan and seven municipal cinemas. In 2021, Tatarkino managed to organize the distribution of more than 450 films, of which almost half are of domestic production. The gross collection from film screenings amounted to 10 million rubles. In the outgoing year, the films “We are the children of 41” directed by Amir Galiaskarov (based on the autobiographical story of Mukhammet Magdeev) and “Tarlan” by Yulia Zakharova were shot, the script of which was based on the story of Galimdzhan Ibragimov “Horse in Apples” (“Almachuar”) … This is the first joint project of Tatarkino and the CEO of Almapictures (Kazakhstan).

In addition, the film “Isenmesez?” (“Are you alive?”) Ildar Yagafarov. Among the main problems of the national cinema, Aytuganova named the lack of infrastructure and consistency in financing film projects. In addition, the outflow of professional personnel from the republic continues, mainly to Moscow and St. Petersburg. Speaking about plans for the coming year, the director of Tatarkino said that in 2022 the Kazan International Muslim Film Festival will be dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria. The children’s film festival “Milli multFest” will continue its work, but on an all-Russian scale.

In addition, Tatarkino has won a grant to create an educational center at the Mir cinema – this project will be implemented next year. Starting next year, Tatarkino will begin work on preparations for the centenary of Tatarstan cinema, which will be celebrated in February 2024. In particular, an electronic catalog of Tatarstan films will be created. "We will collect everything that has been created over 100 years on the territory of the republic – feature films and documentaries, as well as newsreels," said Milyausha Aituganova.

According to her, an online cinema will start operating on the basis of Tatarkino in the new year. In addition, a photo chronicle of the development of film production in the republic will be created. "We want to create resources that will allow us to see the entire history of Tatarstan cinema for a hundred years," said the head of Tatarkino.

The Tatarkino director also drew attention to the financial risks associated with the weak payback of national films.

“I associate this with the fact that people are not yet accustomed to paying for regional cinema and prefer to watch our films for free. Do not understand why. But so far such stereotypes exist, ”stated Aituganova. According to her, the imperfection of the federal legislative base in terms of supporting the national cinema can also be attributed to systemic problems. “We wrote an appeal to the State Duma on this matter, and we are supported by such cinematic regions as Yakutia and Bashkortostan. There should be at least a 5% quota for national films in the domestic film distribution, ”said Milyausha Aituganova.

In her opinion, it is also necessary to promote and popularize national cinematography abroad, primarily in the countries of the Turkic world. According to the director of Tatarkino, the creation of an online cinema and an information and training center, as well as a unique art space in Kazan, uniting the Mir cinema and the Aksenov, will be the first step towards the formation of a film cluster in the republic, which will strengthen the position of Tatarstan as a cinematic region. “But even without a state program for the support and development of Tatarstan cinema, nowhere,to go ” Aituganova is convinced.