The school “Adymnar” in Almetyevsk will open on August 20, 2022

In Almetyevsk, in the Alsu microdistrict, an active construction of the Adymnar polylingual complex is underway, which was launched on September 4 this year. The head of the municipality Timur Nagumanov spoke about education in the region at the final press conference with journalists.

“This is a very large project that has been in question for a long time. Now the builders are raising the monolith of the future building. In January 2022, they plan to supply heat to the new building in order to start finishing work, ”said the speaker.

All construction work is carried out strictly on schedule. The new school with an area of ​​almost 25 thousand square meters will be designed for 1,224 schoolchildren. The lyceum will be equipped with standard classrooms, a swimming pool with two bowls, a dining room for 500 seats, two gyms, various classrooms, and extended day groups.

The project, worth about 2.2 billion rubles, is planned to be implemented by August 20, 2022, when the educational institution will open its doors to students.