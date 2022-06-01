A meeting of school directors with the teaching of the Tatar language in Penza   held 

On May 28, 2022, in the meeting room of the Penza City Duma, the Chairman of the Republican Public Organization “Tatar National and Cultural Autonomy of the Penza Region” Zhigansha Tuktarov held a working meeting with school principals in places with compact residence of Tatars in the Penza Region.

The following issues were considered: I. Familiarization with the position of the Association, approved by the chairman of the Tatar Autonomy Tuktarov Zh.Z. and approved by the Minister of Education of the Penza Region Komarov A.M. The regulation spells out the forms of cooperation and interaction between the Ministry of Education of the Penza Region, the Republican Public Organization “Tatar National-Cultural Autonomy of the Penza Region” and the Association of Directors. II. Establishment of an association of directors of educational institutions with the study of the Tatar language.

III. Election of the chairman, deputy and secretary of the association.

The Chairman of the NGO “TNKA PO” Tuktarov Zh.Z outlined the goals of the Association:

-combining the efforts of directors of educational institutions with the study of the Tatar language and literature of the Penza region for the development of national-cultural and national-linguistic self-identification of the Tatar population living in the Penza region;

-strengthening interethnic, interfaith peace and harmony in the Penza region.

As a result of the workshop, the Association of School Principals with the study of the Tatar language of the Penza region was established. Maryam Yatkyarovna Tachukova (principal of the school from V. Yeluzan) was unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Association, Elmira Kharisovna Sayfetdinova (principal from N. Yeluzan) was unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Association.

On behalf of the Tatar Autonomy, we congratulate our colleagues on their election! We wish you fruitful work, new achievements and interesting projects aimed at studying and preserving the language, culture, traditions, customs and history of the Tatar