The Altai Sambo Center hosted the regional festival of national wrestling koresh and sambo

On May 28, the Altai Sambo Center hosted the regional festival of the national sambo wrestling and koresh, dedicated to the Year of the Cultural Heritage of the Peoples of Russia, the 77th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The organizers and partners of this event were the Altai Institute for the Development of Education. Adrian Mitrofanovich Toporov, Ministry of Sports of the Altai Territory, regional branch of the Koresh Federation of Russia in the Altai Territory, Sambo Federation of the Altai Territory.

Larisa Mustafina, head of the AGMK orchestra, artist of the state orchestra “Siberia” introduced the participants of the cultural program. Everyone’s favorite songs “Katyusha”, “Lonely Accordion”, “Always and Again”, bard songs of poets-border guards were performed to friendly applause, sincerely and very touchingly.

The President of the Festival, member of the Council of JSC “Dulkyn” (Volna) Sergey Maratovich Mustafin noted the great role of national martial arts in patriotic education, strengthening the moral character of young athletes.

Sports passions burned like in adult competitions. There were tears and cries of joy, and warm hugs. Children got precious experience of big competitions. We honed our skills and readiness for big sports challenges. The sports teams of the school “Meteor” MBOU secondary school No. 2 of Zarinsk (coach Kazantsev A.E.), Novozykovskaya secondary school (coach Bezgin A.A.), MBOU “Barnaul Cadet Corps” (coach Avilov V.I.), Kashkaragaikha branch of the VSK “Vega – Crystal” (coach Avilov V.I.), School of Sports “Altai Barsy” MAOU Secondary School No. 133, Kurinskaya Secondary School named after. M.T. Kalashnikova (coach Gladyshev S.D.).

The team of judges worked perfectly under the leadership of the Chief Judge of the MSIC competitions, the judge of the All-Russian category Vladimir Zhdanov.

This year RO “Koresh Federation of Russia” in the Altai Territory celebrates 5 years of its activity. Celebration events will take place throughout the anniversary year. And to end in November with a big press conference, the presentation of the book by the chairman of the RO “Koresh Federation of Russia” in the Altai Territory, Sergey Mustafin, about the traditional method and technique of belt wrestling koresh. The book is being prepared for publication within the framework of subsidies for the implementation of information and publishing projects on ethnocultural development, interethnic cooperation and strengthening the unity of the Russian nation.