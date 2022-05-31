The working visit began with the laying of flowers at the monument to P.A. Oyunsky.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev began his working trip to the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) by laying flowers at the monument to the founder of the Yakut Soviet literature, a prominent statesman and public figure P. A. Oyunsky.

Today he will also visit the venues of such national holidays as Sabantuy and Ysyakh. Also, as part of his working trip, Deputy Prime Minister will visit the National Art Museum, the State Opera and Ballet Theater of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) named after Suoran Omolloon, and the Center for Tatar Culture in Yakutsk.