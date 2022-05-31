A national holiday  in Murmansk – “Sabantuy in the Far North”    held

On May 29, the Tatar-Bashkir national holiday “Sabantuy in the Far North” was held in Murmansk.

This holiday, which is being held for the second time, really liked the residents of the northern capital. Sabantuy is held on the initiative of the Tatar Cultural Society “Yaktash”, with the support of the leadership of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Murmansk region, with the assistance of the House of Culture of the Leninsky District.

On Sabantuy in the Far North, artists of the Kazan Philharmonic performed, and the program of the holiday included national wrestling competitions “koresh”, “pillow fight” on a log, tasting of Tatar dishes.

Every year the holiday is more fun, more interesting and the number of participants is increasing! We hope that the Northernmost Sabantuy will be traditional!