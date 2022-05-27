A meeting on the preparation and holding of the holiday “Sabantuy” was held in the Leningrad region

On May 26, a meeting was held to prepare for the Sabantuy 2022 holiday under the leadership of Lira Burak, Chairman of the Committee on Local Self-Government, Interethnic and Interfaith Relations of the Leningrad Region.

The event was attended by the chairman of the Tatar National Cultural Autonomy of St. Petersburg – the main organizer of the St. Petersburg Sabantuy – Rais Yarkaev, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region Renat Valiullin, the Head of the Executive Committee of the Yelabuga Municipal District of the Republic of Tatarstan Lenar Nurgayanov, representatives of the Government of the Republic Bashkortostan, specialized committees of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region.

On the agenda were issues of organization of work on improvement and preparation of infrastructure for the Sabantuy, organization of trade, formation of a creative and sports program.

This year, according to tradition, the holiday will be held near the village. Enkolovo, Vsevolozhsky district, Leningrad region June 25.