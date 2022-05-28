Vasil Shaikhraziev arrived in the Republic of Buryatia

Today Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Gabtelgayazovich Shaykhraziev is on a working trip to the Republic of Buryatia. At the international airport “Baikal” in Ulan-Ude, he was met by Deputy Head of the Administration of the Republic of Buryatia Mikhail Kharitonov, Chairman of the National Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars of Buryatia Sazhida Batalova.

Vasil Shaykhraziev will take part in the “Baikal Sabantuy”, which will be held in Ust-Kyakhta. The opening of the museum-estate of the Tatar life “Almagachlar Ust-Kyakhty” will also take place here. The chairman of the National Council will get acquainted with the activities of the museum.