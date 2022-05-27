A memorial plaque to the first Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Mukhammat Sabirov, was unveiled in Kazan

102 years ago (1920), the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic was formed by a separate decree.

On this significant day for the whole Republic in Kazan, at 53 Chekhov Street, a memorial plaque was opened to the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the TASSR, the first Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Mukhammat Galliamovich Sabirov.

In his speech, Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin also noted that it is symbolic to open a memorial plaque to the first Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan on the day of the creation of the TASSR!

The ceremony was attended by the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan R.K. Nigmatullin, deputies of the State Council, acting. Minister of Culture Yu.I.Adgamov, relatives and colleagues of the first Prime Minister in the modern history of Tatarstan M.G.Sabirov.