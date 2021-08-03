A new mosque  in the village of Toygeldino, Muslyumovsky district   opened

On July 31, in the village of Toygeldino, Muslyumovsky district, a long-awaited event took place – the opening of the Kyibla mosque. At the solemn ceremony, Deputy Mufti of the Republic of Tatarstan for work with muhtasibats (territories) Ravil khazrat Zuferov, deputy head of the Muslyumovsky municipal district Azat Akhmetzyanov, imam-mukhtasib of the Muslyumovsky region Ilgiz khazrat Sungatullin, imam-muhtasib Alfasukhulthazibat Imam Sarmanovsky district Sagit khazrat Khakov.

The opening ceremony was moderated by Rushat Sultanov, chairman of the public council of the Muslyumovsky municipal district.

Deputy mufti of the Republic of Tatarstan for work with muhtasibats (territories) Ravil khazrat Zuferov on behalf of the mufti presented letters of thanks to the sponsors of the construction of the mosque. Foat khazrat Khabibullina, who served as imam of the village of Toygeldino for many years, was awarded the Berdemlek medal for his services in spreading the traditional values ​​of Islam. The Mejlis ended with a midday prayer.

The Kyibla Mosque is the second parish mosque in the village of Toygeldino. It was built by the efforts of the villagers and sponsors. The size of the mosque is 6×12 meters, it is one-story, built of bricks. The building of the mosque has a takharat room, a dining room, and a warehouse. The territory of the mosque was ennobled, the road was laid. The mosque can accommodate up to 150 people at a time.

Currently, there are 34 operating mosques in the Muslyumovsky district.