A press conference will be held dedicated to the XV International Theater Festival “Nauruz”

Press conference dedicated to the XV International Theater Festival “Nauruz”, which will be held in Kazan from June 7 to 13, 2021.

Press conference speakers:

Irada Ayupova – Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan;

Farid Bikchantaev – artistic director of the Nauruz festival, chief director of the TGAT named after G. Kamala, Chairman of the Union of Theater Workers of the Republic of Tatarstan;

Ilfir Yakupov – director of the Nauruz festival, director of the TGAT named after G. Kamala.

We invite you to take part in the informational coverage of this event. Accreditation for the event takes place by e-mail [email protected], [email protected] and by phones 264-73-98, 293-83-18, 8927-446-45-42. In the letter, please indicate the name of the media outlet, the full name of the journalist, and the phone number.

mincult.tatarstan.ru