Rustam Minnikhanov highly appreciated the exhibition of the studio of Tatar postcards “Khatlar Yorty”

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, before the plenary session of the IX All-Russian gathering of entrepreneurs of Tatar villages, looked at an exhibition of postcards from the Kazan studio “Hatlar Yorty” (“House of Letters”) and highly appreciated the activities of the association and its leader, Ezhe Sadykova.

“We told the President about our latest events. She also showed postcards from the holding company “Ak Bars” in the Tatar language. I thanked the President for the support of our studio when he published a post about “KHatlar Yorty” in his personal account. This is a very big support “, – said Enge Sadykova to the correspondent of IA” Tatar-inform “.

According to her, the President positively assessed the studio’s activities and wished her success.

“A lot of collections are planned for this year. We are going to please people with new collaborations. I hope that everything will work out, ”Ezhe Sadykova shared her plans for the future.