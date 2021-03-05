Irada Ayupova: “Women’s  beauty is the warmth of the soul, the inner core”

tatruen
Today, March 4, 2021, Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan I.Kh. Ayupova held    meeting  with  finalists of the republican stage of the Tatar Kyzy International Beauty and Talent Contest.

The meeting took place within the framework of master classes for the contestants and took place  in the “Success Story” format. The moderator was  Executive Director of the Directorate of the Competition “Tatar Kyzy” and member of the jury G. Sh. Giniyatullina

The conversation was conducted  in a warm and friendly atmosphere. The girls talked about what it means to be a successful person and what qualities a modern Tatar girl should have. Irada Ayupova shared her thoughts on life values ​​and how important it is to find oneself: “Women’s beauty is the warmth of the soul, an inner core. And the inner core is the strength of the spirit and upbringing in the traditions of your people ”.

We  remind  that on March 6, 2021, the final of the competition will take place within the walls of the Tatar State Philharmonic named after Gabdulla Tukai. 12 beautiful girls will compete for the title of “Tatar kyzy”.

