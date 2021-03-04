Wagaz evenings   in Muslyum mukhtasibat    held

On February 24, the Muslyumovsky district was visited by chief kazy of the Republic of Tatarstan, Jalil Khazrat Fazlyev. He met and talked with imams of the region, with students and school teachers, took part in a “round table” of teachers of morality lessons. In the evening, everyone could come to his “Evening of Vagaz”. Everyone who listened to the sermons of Jalil Hazrat drew conclusions and received valuable information to become better in the future.

On February 28, the mosque “Jamig” of the Muslyumovsky district hosted vagaz contest “Yiter sүzem bar sezgә” among Muslim women. About 60 people attended the event, which is being held for the fourth year in a row. Every year Muslim women’s performances are becoming more meaningful and confident, short and at the same time with deep meaning. This year, the geography expanded, there were speakers from neighboring regions and even from the Republic of Udmurtia. Each listener received useful knowledge, supported by arguments from the Koran and Sunnah, and was inspired to improve his worship.