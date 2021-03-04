International Mother Language Day was celebrated in Magnitogorsk

The Department of Tatar Culture of the House of Friendship of Peoples of the city of Magnitogorsk celebrated the International Day of the Mother Language, which was celebrated around the world on February 21!

A quiz was held, in which three teams tested their knowledge: “Akylly keshelyar”, “Syombelya” and “Super Abi”

The event was hosted by the teacher of the Tatar language Albina Gafarova and head of the department of Tatar culture Kaderia Iskhakova. Ilyas Gafarov was co-host and accompanist.

Interesting tasks were prepared for the participants, where it was important not only to quickly give the correct answer, but also to pronounce it in Tatar. Solve complex mathematical examples, name colors in Tatar, make a caterpillar from balls in a certain sequence, sing folk takmaklar ditties, solve puzzles and riddles – our teams have coped with all this! A real master class was taught by charming participants from the “Syombelya” ensemble, performing takmaklar, and at the same time a medley of famous songs.

During the breaks between the competition tasks, all participants and guests of the event were pleased with the perky Malik Safina and Karina Abdulbarova from the Tatar youth club “Idel” (head Aliya Zigangirova). Ilina Kanbekova cheered everyone up by performing the favorite song “Uftanma”. Boys and girls from the Dulkyn dance ensemble (headed by Tatiana Ivanovna Suyarko) demonstrated their dance to a beautiful Tatar melody.

The jury marked everyone without exception. Let this quiz become for each participant an incentive and craving for learning their native language.