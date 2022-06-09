A showcase of modern Tatar music will be held at the Ural Music Night festival in Yekaterinburg

For the first time, at the largest Russian music festival Ural Music Night (Yekaterinburg), you can hear all the most relevant Tatar music on one stage – this will be a five-hour showcase of the Yummy Music label at the Palace of Team Sports (Olimpiyskaya Embankment, 3). On June 24, from 20:30 to 01:00 am, USAL, GAUGA, Juna, OMMAGE, URTIC, qaynar, Shanu, Malsi Music and Ilgiz will perform at this venue. Almost all the bands participating in the showcase have released a new solo album this year, and some will play completely new material that is just getting ready to see the light of day.

In addition, independent artists from other cities will perform on the same stage from 18:30 to 20:30: Marat Taturas, Feal, Arkey June, URAAN.

Ural Music Night is one of the largest festivals in the country, bringing together more than 2,500 musicians from all over Russia and abroad at 100 different venues in Yekaterinburg. Festival participants are beginners or already well-known representatives of the music industry, different directions and genres: from classical to ethno-music. This year the headliners of the festival will be MakSim, Kurara, Svidanie, Tatyana Ovsienko, Pesnyary, Eilenkrig Crew, Forbidden Drummers and many others (the list is updated daily).