Magnitogorsk hosts the contest “Keeping Tatar traditions”

The Department of Tatar Culture of the MBUK “House of Friendship of Peoples” and the local national and cultural autonomy of the Tatars “Tatar Rukhy” in Magnitogorsk invite you to take part in the photo contest “Keeping Tatar Traditions”, dedicated to the year of folk art and intangible cultural heritage of the peoples of Russia.

The competition is held in the following categories

– a photograph of the Tatar folk rites (Isem Kushu,

Nikah, Wedding, etc.);

– a photo portrait in a national costume (waist-length or full-length,

in a national context);

– photography of handicrafts (household items, shamail

(verses of the Koran), etc.;

– photography of folk holidays (Goose help, Sabantuy, etc.);

– history in photographs (family photos of the 19th–20th centuries – historical

events, in the interior, portrait; indicate the place, date, brief information

about the people in the photo).

Works for the competition are accepted from June 6 to June 26, 2022.

– July 04-July 10 – viewing of works by members of the jury;

– July 11 – publication of the results of the competition on the website and in the social. networks

– from July 14 – access to download diplomas on the DDN website.