Vasil Shaikhraziev will take part in the opening of the monument to the Ruler of the Kazan Khanate Syuyumbika

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev is going on a working trip to the city of Kasimov.

The opening ceremony of the monument to the ruler of the Kazan Khanate Syuyumbike in the city of Kasimov, Ryazan Region, will take place on June 10, 2022.

The ceremony will be attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev, Chairman of the Spiritual Muslim Board of the Russian Federation Mufti Sheikh Ravil Khazrat Gainutdin and other honored guests.

The opening of the monument will become part of an extensive cultural and scientific program that the Spiritual Muslim Board of the Russian Federation is holding in Kasimov on June 8-11, 2022, timed to coincide with the 1100th anniversary of the official adoption of Islam by the peoples of the Volga Bulgaria, the 870th anniversary of Kasimov, and also in honor of the Year of Cultural Heritage peoples of Russia. It is expected to hold a festive Friday prayer in the Kasimov Khan’s mosque, a festive concert for the townspeople and guests of the city, exhibitions dedicated to the anniversaries of others.