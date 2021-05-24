All-Russian competition of Qur’ana reciters among Muslim women will be held in Yutazi

On May 29, 2021, in the village of Urussu, Yutazinsky district, the All-Russian competition of the Kur’ana reciters among women will be held.

The competition is held with the aim of introducing Muslim women to the true knowledge of Islam, to confirm sincere intentions, as well as to increase the level of knowledge of the Qur’an and develop a further desire to study the Holy Book by heart. Competitions are held in two nominations: “Knowledge by heart of 3 (28, 29, 30) juzes” and “Knowledge by heart of 5 (26, 27, 28, 29, 30) juzes”. In addition, the participants are required to have knowledge of mahraj and tajwid, as well as the ability to read Qur’an beautifully.

Muslim women who are citizens of Russia, regardless of age, can take part in the competition. According to the requirements of the competition, they must not be students of the Qur’an memorization centers and the Qur’an hafiz. Each contestant can participate in only one nomination. The winners of last year’s competition are allowed to take part in the knowledge of 5 juzes.

The All-Russian competition of the Qur’an reciters among women is held by the Religious Board e of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan, the kazyat of the South-East of the Republic of Tatarstan, the mukhtasibat of the Yutazinsky district, and the administration of the Yutazinsky municipal district.

For all questions, please call: 8-927-482-69-12, 8-927-478-25-09.

The winner of the competition in the nomination knowing by heart 5 (26,27,28,29,30) juzes of the text of the Holy Kuran will be awarded a cash prize of 50 thousand rubles, for the winner of the second nomination there is a special prize from the Yutazin mukhtasibat, the rest of the contestants who took prize places will also be awarded with valuable prizes. In addition, all participants will be awarded with incentive prizes.