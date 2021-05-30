Mosque “Yardam” invites you to a holiday in honor of the International Children’s Day

On June 2, 2021, a holiday in honor of the International Children’s Day will be held in the Yardam mosque complex. During the event, master classes, children’s games, performances and competitions will be held. A separate place in the program will be occupied by children’s Sabantuy with sports games.

The partners of the event became the Alvar company, the TATFIGHT League, the SBE MMA Federation in the Republic of Tatarstan, the Aram-Zam-Zam children’s active recreation center and the Kedy teenage club.

The special guest of the holiday is the artist Fanis Ziganshin.

The host of the event is Tamada Hamil Nur.

The event starts at 10:00.

Address: Serov 4a.

Free admission.