Vasil Shaikhraziev became a guest of the Sabantuy holiday in Astrakhan

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev, as part of a working trip to the Astrakhan region, visited the national cultural holiday Sabantuy in the city of Astrakhan. Today, festive events were also held in the villages of Starokucherganovka and Tri Protoka.

Vasil Shaikhraziev together with  Governor of the Astrakhan region Igor Babushkin and  Chairman of the Astrakhan regional public organization – the Society of Tatar National Culture “Duslyk” Anvar Almaev took part in the celebration of Sabantuy. The Chairman of the National Council greeted the guests of the holiday, and also conveyed congratulations to them on behalf of the leadership of Tatarstan

