The event “Aulak oi” was held in Sol-Iletsk

In Sol-Iletsk, the local Tatar national-cultural autonomy prepared and staged the play “Aulak oi”. The event was prepared thanks to the head of the drama club Amin Nuretdinov, the head of the House of Culture named after A. Dzerzhinsky to Vladimir Salakhutdinov, head of the Eldans dance group Elvir Zaitov. The sets were prepared by Venera Abdrashitova and Elena Bikeeva, sound director – Radik Rafikov.

The event was also attended by pupils of the orphanage and with the teacher

Shamil Chibinev. Accordion player – Sharipov Zinnur. The organizers would like to thank the artists and guests of the event.