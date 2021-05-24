In Bugulma, an interactive platform “Tatar oye” was launched

In the municipal budgetary institution “Center of Tatar Culture” within the framework of the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity, from May 14, 2021, the interactive platform “Tatar oye” began to work.

For pupils of kindergartens and schoolchildren of the city, this became a unique opportunity to “touch” the history of our ancestors. Over the seven days of the interactive playground, more than 100 children have visited it. Theatrical excursions to the past in the MBU “Center of Tatar Culture” will also be held for school camps.

The staff of the Tatar culture center told the guests of “Tatars oye” about the way of life of the Tatar people, told about the importance of the house for our ancestors, as well as about the necessary items that were used by our great-grandfathers and great-grandmothers.

Here, children can get acquainted with useful folk herbs and learn the secrets of needlework from the craftswomen, took part in a master class “Tatar ornament”, where everyone was able to make an individual Tatar costume with their own hands.

The interactive platform “Tatar oye” is a project thanks to which we will be able to maintain a delicate connection between generations, because this is our moral duty.