An exhibition of paintings by Tatar artists will be held in St. Petersburg

On November 9, the library on Torzhkovskaya will host an exhibition of paintings by Tatar artists “Beauty lives everywhere.” The exhibition is timed to the national Tatar holiday Unysh Bairam – the Harvest Festival.

Elmira Mustafina, Rais Timergaliev, Rashid Muratov and Robert Miftahutdinov will present beautiful pictures to the audience. Artists will show us the beauty of this surrounding world. Let beauty save the world and us as well.

The Tatar ensemble “Akcharlak” will perform at the presentation. Artists will sing and dance national songs and dances.