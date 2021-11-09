tatruen
Home / News / An exhibition of paintings by Tatar artists will be held in St. Petersburg
An exhibition of paintings by Tatar artists will be held in St. Petersburg

An exhibition of paintings by Tatar artists will be held in St. Petersburg

in News, 09.11.2021 0 1

On November 9, the library on Torzhkovskaya will host an exhibition of paintings by Tatar artists “Beauty lives everywhere.” The exhibition is timed to the national Tatar holiday Unysh Bairam – the Harvest Festival.

Elmira Mustafina, Rais Timergaliev, Rashid Muratov and Robert Miftahutdinov will present beautiful pictures to the audience. Artists will show us the beauty of this surrounding world. Let beauty save the world and us as well.

The Tatar ensemble “Akcharlak” will perform at the presentation. Artists will sing and dance national songs and dances.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.