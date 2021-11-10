In St. Petersburg will host a meeting with the author of the book “St. Petersburg with an oriental flavor: city walks”

On November 9, at 15.00, the “Book in Time” library invites you to a meeting with the author of the book “St. Petersburg with an oriental flavor: walks around the city” Almira Tagirjanova.

At the meeting, the author will talk about how the work on the book was going. Listeners will learn many not very well-known details and nuances associated with “Eastern Petersburg”, get acquainted with the bizarre interweaving of Islam and Christianity on the streets of Petersburg.

Almira Tagirjanova – local historian, researcher of the history of the Tatar-Muslim community of the Northern capital. For many years she has been studying the history of the Petersburg Tatars and the city’s Muslim community. In 2020, her book “Petersburg with an oriental flavor: city walks” was published. These are ten of the most interesting author’s hiking trails. The Center for Petersburg Studies included the guidebook among the five most interesting books about St. Petersburg. Indeed, for almost 320 years of Petersburg’s existence, the peoples of the East have left a trace in its life, comparable to the representatives of Western Europe.