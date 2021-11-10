The delegation of the World Congress of Tatars participates in the local history conference in Yoshkar-Ola

On November 11-12, 2021 in Yoshkar-Ola (Republic of Mari El), an interregional scientific-practical conference “Study of the history of Tatar villages and villages. Problems and Ways to Solve Them ”. The conference is held within the framework of the All-Russian census of the population of the Russian Federation, the implementation of the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation “On the strategy of the state nationality policy of the Russian Federation for the period up to 2025”, the State Program of the RME for 2013-2025 and the implementation of the main points of the long-term project of the VKT “Tatars: an action strategy”.

The delegation of the WCT Executive Committee and the Society of Tatar Regional Studies under the leadership of the Head of the Committee for Work with Regional Studies of the VKT Executive Committee, Professor A.A. Burkhanov.

During the trip to Yoshkar-Ola, the following events are planned – participation in the preparation and holding of a plenary and sectional session of the said conference, presentations with reports, holding a round table on the problems of Tatar local history in the RME with the participation of Tatar and Mari ethnographers, scientists and librarians, museum scholars and public leaders, as well as a trip to the Paranginsky and Medvedevsky districts and a meeting with activists of Tatar public organizations and acquaintance with the objects of Tatar culture.