The short-list of the Republican journalistic competition “Cultural Pen” has become known

The short-list of the Republican journalistic competition “Cultural pen” (“Maduniyat kalume”), announced by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, has become known.

The nominees on the list were selected from 78 applications received from journalists and bloggers from all over the Republic.

The largest number of republican media outlets declared themselves for the “Native Village” nomination – there are 21 of them.

18 applications were received for the nomination “The greatest wealth of the people – their language”.

Competition works were submitted to the Competition, created during the year of the Competition in one of the state languages ​​of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The total prize fund of the Contest is 650.0 thousand rubles.

The results of the Republican journalistic competition “Cultural Pen” (“Maduniyat Kalume”) will be announced at the end of 2021.

The purpose of the Competition is to promote the professional growth of journalists of the Republic of Tatarstan, covering the cultural sphere in their activities, to identify and encourage journalists and bloggers who have the most constructive influence on the information development of the cultural sphere.

The competition is held in the following nominations: “Dedicated to the profession” – two prizes are awarded to honored workers of the media industry, as well as veterans of the press, radio, television, publishing and printing activities who have contributed to the development of the theme of culture in journalism of the Republic of Tatarstan;

“Rodnaya Derevnya” (Native Village) – two prizes are awarded to journalists of the republican and municipal mass media of the Republic of Tatarstan who write on the topic of rural culture;

“Cultural Blogger” – two prizes are awarded to bloggers of the Republic of Tatarstan who write or shoot videos on the topic of culture;

“Culture in Focus” – two prizes are awarded to photojournalists and cameramen of republican and municipal mass media of the Republic of Tatarstan;

“Internet Culture” – two prizes are awarded to editorial offices and media journalists representing television and Internet projects, author’s programs about the culture of the Republic of Tatarstan;

“The greatest wealth of the people is their language” – two prizes are awarded to journalists of republican and municipal mass media of the Republic of Tatarstan;

“Debut in Culture” – two prizes are awarded to journalists of republican and municipal mass media of the Republic of Tatarstan.