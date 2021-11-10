The Tatars of Saratov took part in the work of the Tatar children’s school of the leader “Asyl”

From November 1 to 7, pupils of the National Tatar Gymnasium of the city of Saratov took part in the Tatar children’s school of the leader “Asyl” (TDSL).

The organizers of the event are: the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Federal National Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars and the State Budgetary Institution Youth Center “Idel”.

TDSL is held with the aim of providing support to Tatar children, activists of Tatar youth organizations, as well as creating a separate area for work with Tatar children under the national and cultural autonomies of Tatars in regions of compact residence of Tatars.

For 7 days, lectures and workshops, round tables, meetings, master classes and other events were organized for the participants.