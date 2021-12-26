An interregional festival “Bridge of Friendship” was held in Penza

In the foyer of the House of Officers there is an exhibition reflecting the life and traditions of the peoples inhabiting the Penza region. There are 17 national-cultural autonomies and 15 public associations in the region.

In 2021, the Tatar national-cultural autonomy of the Penza region, with the grant support of the President of the Russian Federation and the support of the regional governor, implemented the project “Educational and cultural marathon” Our unity is in diversity “. Friendship Bridge was the final event of this marathon.

“This is the youngest festival in our region, and it has a very great future, because it unites all peoples, all nationalities of the Penza region. Every year the number of participants is increasing, – stressed Oleg Yagov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Penza Region, who welcomed the participants of the Friendship Bridge. “Its main task is to acquaint the participants of national-cultural autonomies and public associations, to help them build joint work”.

The press service of the government of the Penza region said that the most active public figures were marked with letters of thanks from the governor of the Penza region for their contribution to the harmonization of interethnic relations, the preservation and enhancement of the cultural heritage of the region.