Interactive VR excursions around Kazan in 1910 start at the National Museum

On December 25, the National Museum launches the “Perekhod” project – virtual excursions around Kazan in 1910.

“Perekhod” is a walk with full immersion in our city as it was 111 years ago. You sit in a chair, put on a VR headset and travel back in time.

This is a project of detailed and historically accurate visualization of Kazan in 1910-1920 of the XX century based on more than 3000 archival photographs. The working group of the project included historians, archaeologists, restorers, specialists in VR programming and visualization.

The streets and squares have been restored in high quality and in color, full immersion and a walk through old Kazan are provided by the latest VR glasses, and the journey is voiced by Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Vladimir Eremin – the official Russian voice of Al Pacino. The permission allows you to see the details: the architecture of buildings, shop windows, read the posters.

Making the walk even more amazing is the ability to compare the past and the present at the touch of a button on the controller.

Duration – 30 minutes.

Carried out by appointment. Pre-registration is required by phone: +7 (987) 219-04-26.