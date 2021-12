“SHAYAN TV” announces a children’s song contest “Balachak Kyry” in order to identify and support gifted composers and poets of children’s songs in the Tatar language, to popularize children’s songs in the Tatar language.

Participation in the competition is free. It will run in three rounds from December 20, 2021 to June 1, 2022.

