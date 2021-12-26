The Interregional Festival-Fair of Folk Art “Kukmor Valenki-2022” (ITEKFEST) will take place in Kukmor

On January 5, 2022, in the city of Kukmor of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Interregional Festival-Fair of Folk Art “Kukmor Valenki-2022” (ITEKFEST) will take place, which starts at 10.00 at the address: Kukmor, “Komsomolskaya Ploshchad”.

This event is one of the brightest in event tourism, a unique and incredibly large-scale celebration for all ages.

The festival is of great importance for the revival and preservation of folk crafts, handicrafts, arts and crafts, not only in the Republic of Tatarstan, but also in the Russian Federation.