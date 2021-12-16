The leadership of the Congress of Tatars visited the House of Friendship of the Leningrad Region

Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov and Deputy Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars – Head of the Committee for Work with Tatar Public Associations of the Regions of the Russian Federation Mars Tukaev paid a working visit to the House of Friendship of the Leningrad Region.

The guests talked with the Deputy Director of the House of Friendship Elena Ermolina and the head of the Tatar Cultural Society of the Leningrad Region “Faida” (Benefit) Airat Mannanov. The news web portal piter.tatar informs about it.

An acquaintance with the exposition of the interactive museum of Tatar culture and other museums operating on the territory of the House of Friendship took place, and plans for further joint work with the Faida society were outlined. As a souvenir, calendars of holidays of the peoples of the Leningrad Region and books on interethnic themes, published by order of the House of Friendship and the Committee on Local Self-Government, Interethnic and Interfaith Relations, were presented.

A two-volume gift edition of books telling about folk customs, traditions and Tatar national cuisine was donated to the library of the House of Friendship.