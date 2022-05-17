An open wrestling tournament “Koresh” in the Sverdov region held

May 14, 2022 Achit hospitably received the XIV open wrestling tournament “Koresh”, dedicated to the memory of the Hero of the Soviet Union Khazipov Nazip Khazipovich among boys aged 15-16 and men.

Organizers: Regional public organization “Federation Koresh of the Sverdlovsk Region” – Executive Director Yakhin Vladislav Fidusovich.

With the organizational support of the Department of Education of the Administration of the Achitsk GO represented by the Municipal State Institution of Additional Education of the Achitsk City District “Achitsk Children’s and Youth Sports School” (hereinafter – MKU DO AGO “Achitskaya Youth Sports School”).

The sponsors of the event were: Charitable Foundation “Small Motherland” – Abzalov Albert Feliksovich

Competitions were held in the individual and team competitions in the following disciplines:

Men: 60 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 85 kg, 90 kg, 110 kg.

Boys 15-16 years old: 45 kg, 50 kg, 55 kg, 60 kg, 70 kg, 80 kg.

In the team standings, the places were distributed as follows.

1st place – Perm region;

2nd place – Sverdlovsk region;

3rd place – Chelyabinsk region;

We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who took part in the organization of this tournament.