Our compatriot took first place at the International Half Marathon in Azerbaijan

On May 15, Baku hosted the International Half Marathon. It was won by the Russian athlete, master of sports of international class Rinas Akhmadeev.

Rinas Akhmadeev took first place at the Baku Marathon in the half marathon distance and set a new competition record by covering the distance of 21.1 km in 1 hour 3 minutes 11 seconds.

Representatives of the Tatar youth of Azerbaijan also took part in the marathon race.