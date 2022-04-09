Applications are being accepted for the VII Republican Scientific and Practical Conference of the School “Fansar” named after M. I. Makhmutov

On April 19, the Selet House will host the in-person stage of the VII Republican Scientific and Practical Conference of the M. I. Makhmutov School “Fansar”, which is held to support and develop the scientific potential of school youth of the Republic of Tatarstan. On this day, the opening of the conference, the work of sections, the holding of scientific master classes for participants and the awarding of winners will take place.

The conference is at the same time a competition of scientific papers presented and reported by one of the co-authors (a student), and is evaluated by an expert council. The results are announced at the end of the conference at its closing.

The conference is held in the following areas:

1. Sciences about the Universe, Earth and nature (physics, chemistry, biology, ecology).

2. Sciences about society and man (history, economics, sociology, psychology, Tatar language, Tatar literature).

3. Descriptive, modeling and applied sciences (semiotics, mathematics, informatics).

The participants of the conference can be pupils of 8-11 grades of educational institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan. The work can be presented as an individual research project, as well as co-authored (no more than 3 people). The work must be written jointly with the supervisor.

To participate in the conference, it is necessary to register on the selet.biz website from February 21, 2022 to April 6, 2022 and send abstracts and research work to [email protected] (each document is attached as a separate file, the file name must be contain the names of the author(s).

Based on the reports of the expert council of the sections, the winners and laureates of the conference at the closing are awarded special diplomas and certificates of the established form, memorable prizes. All conference participants receive certificates of participation in the Conference.

The VII Republican Scientific and Practical Conference of the School “Fansar” named after M. I. Makhmutov is held by the Tatarstan Republican Youth Public Foundation “Selet” together with the State Budgetary Institution “Youth Center “Selet” with the support of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan and Kazan (Volga Region) Federal University.