Arsk will host the republican contest “Tatar Kyzy – 2021”

The republican contest “Tatar kyzy” among students of professional educational organizations of Tatarstan is held on November 24 on the basis of the Arsk Pedagogical College named after Gabdulla Tukai as part of the implementation of the state program “Preservation, study and development of state languages ​​of the Republic of Tatarstan and other languages ​​in the Republic of Tatarstan for 2014-2022” …

The competition is held with the aim of revealing the wealth of the inner world and the best qualities of a Tatar girl, spreading and increasing interest in the language, culture, and identity of the Tatar nation.

For the correspondence stage of the competition, applications were received from 32 professional educational organizations of Tatarstan, of which 11 were selected for the full-time stage of the competition.