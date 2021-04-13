At  the residential area Voznesenskoye, a festival – contest  “Tugan telem – Tukai tele”

The year 2021 marks the 135th anniversary of the birth of the Tatar poet, publicist, translator – Gabdulla Tukai. G. Tukai’s creative activity lasted only eight years, but during this time he presented people with more than 400 verses, 9 poems, about 350 stories, essays and memoirs. The republican festival – competition “Tugan telem – Tukai tele” has become a good tradition and a tribute to the memory of the great Tatar poet G. Tukai. The competition is attended by pupils of educational institutions, as well as creative teams at the age of 5 to 30 years.

On April 25, 2021, the festival-competition is held in Kazan, at Nardugan, 45 “House of Culture in the Voznesenskoye residential area”. The organizers set themselves the most important goal – the preservation of the native language and cultural values ​​of the Tatar people. The festival-competition is held in two nominations: artistic word, vocal performance. Works are allowed in Tatar and Russian.

In each nomination, participants are divided into the following age categories: 5-7 years old, 8-11 years old, 12-15 years old, 16-30 years old

Detailed information can be obtained by phone: (843) 262-03-66 Administration of the recreation center “Voznesenskoe”.

The deadline for submitting applications for the open Republican festival-competition “Tugan telem – Tukai tele” is April 20, 2021 by e-mail: [email protected]