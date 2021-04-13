Vasil Shaikhraziev: “Muftiates in the regions of Russia see the Muslim Spiritual Directorate of the Republic of Tatarstan as a leader and assistant”

The Religious Board of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan is the leader among muftiats in the regions of Russia and their assistant. This opinion was expressed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev in an interview with the Tatar-inform news agency.

“The Mufti has set himself serious tasks for the next term. First, relying on the foundation that has been created, carry on the work of unity. At the same time, we have several muftiats at the level of the Russian Federation. I drew attention to the fact that every muftiate in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation sees our muftiate (DUM RT. – T-s note) not only as a leader, but also as an assistant, first of all, in terms of training and retraining imams, ”Shaikhraziev said.

He noted that the RB of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan conducts a wide range of activities: work in mosques, translations of the Koran, sermons (wagazi) in the Tatar language, educational process in madrassas, colleges, institutes and academies.

“Today Tatarstan is not only a constituent entity of the Russian Federation, which does a lot to preserve the language of the Islamic faith, but also becomes a center for training personnel for the whole of Russia and some countries,” the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized. “I have already asked the mufti to pay attention to maintaining ties with our compatriots in Russia and abroad while working within the republic.”