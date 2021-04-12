Exhibition “Visiting the Tatars” will be presented in Tyumen

April 20 at the Museum Complex. AND I. Slovtsov of the Tyumen Museum and Educational Association, the grand opening of the exhibition will take place within the framework of the project “Visiting the Tatars” from the funds of the Yelabuga State Museum-Reserve.

A series of exhibitions in 2021 is dedicated to the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity in the Republic of Tatarstan. The event will be supported by the Ministries of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan, the Department of Culture of the Tyumen Region, the Union of Museums of Russia, the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars, the Union of Artists of Russia, and the Essen Production AG enterprise.

The exposition will include more than 300 items – this is a real colorful encyclopedia of Tatar culture, including rich ethnographic material from the late 19th – early 20th centuries. There are items of clothing, everyday life, samples of dishes, jewelry, etc., products of masters of decorative and applied arts, artwork of participants in international ethno-art projects of the museum-reserve.

Traditionally, the guests of the exhibition will get acquainted with different spheres of life in Tatarstan, watch a film about the republic, taste the Tatar national delicacy chak-chak and confectionery from Essen Production AG.

Venue of the exhibition: Museum Complex named after AND I. Slovtsova, Tyumen, st. Soviet, 63.