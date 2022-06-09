Barnaul hosted an evening of Tatar music

An evening of Tatar music was held in the Center of Tatar Culture “Dulkyn” (Wave). The educational program was prepared by a member of the Board of AKOO “Dulkyn” (Wave) Nizamova Fatyma Vagapovna. She presented to the guests a story about the musical culture of the Tatar people.

Historical roots of folk music, classical composers of the XX century, musical instruments. For example, the first recordings of Tatar folk melodies are presented in the “Asian Music Magazine” for 1817, and the violin and accordion replaced folk instruments only in the 19th century. All this, as well as many other interesting facts, were learned by the participants of the event. As a result, karaoke of national songs took place.

The event was held within the framework of subsidies from the Barnaul City Administration for non-profit organizations to conduct statutory activities.