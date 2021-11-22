Beautification of the mosque “Kashshaf and Zuleikha” is over

At the beginning of November 2021, a major overhaul inside the building was completed in the “Kashshaf and Zuleikha” mosque in the village of Sredny Yeluzan, Gorodishchensky district.

According to Imam Islyam-khazrat Kulakhmetov, at the end of August this year, a decision was made to overhaul the inside of the mosque. The building itself was built 25 years ago and no renovation work has been done since then.

The local Muslim organization announced a fundraiser and the necessary amount was raised by the common efforts of the villagers.

Three teams worked at the same time and in two months the interior of the building was completely reconstructed.

The Religious Board of Muslims of the Penza Region sincerely thanks everyone who took part in the charitable cause.